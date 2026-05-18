Mixing sugar, rosemary, and cinnamon inside a jar is an increasingly popular combination among those who prefer natural alternatives to fragrance their home in a practical and economical way.

This combination takes advantage of the intense spicy aroma of cinnamon and rosemary and the properties of sugar to absorb and preserve scents, allowing the mixture to keep its fragrance longer.

What is the purpose of mixing sugar with rosemary and cinnamon in a jar

Placing these three ingredients in a jar is a simple trick to implement to fragrance different rooms in a homemade way.

When rosemary and cinnamon are placed in a container with sugar, the scent can be released slowly and fragrance spaces such as the kitchen or dining room.

In that sense, it can be used, for example, by placing the open jar or small portions of the mixture in sachets inside drawers or furniture to maintain the pleasant aroma.

How to prepare the sugar, rosemary, and cinnamon mixture

The procedure is simple and only requires a few steps, which are

Place 1 cup of sugar in a clean, dry jar.

Add one sprig of fresh or dried rosemary .

Add 1 or 2 cinnamon sticks or a small amount of cinnamon pieces.

Mix lightly or shake the jar.

Close the container and let it sit for 24 to 48 hours so the sugar absorbs the aroma.

Then you can open the jar to scent the room you want most.