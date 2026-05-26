The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States details on its official website the circumstances in which its certified agents are authorized to visit a taxpayer to verify compliance with their tax obligations.

In these cases, although notice is usually given in advance, the agency explains in detail the steps that must be followed during these visits to ensure they are legitimate.

Under what circumstances the IRS sends its officials to verify compliance with tax obligations

According to what the agency reported, federal agents may visit a taxpayer’s home or business in the following situations:

Revenue agents: prior notice is sent. In these cases, officials may review records to verify that all income has been properly declared.

Collection agents: prior notice is sent. Officials are directly involved in the collection process and explain to each taxpayer the risks of not paying on time.

Special agents: their visits are carried out without prior notice as part of investigations related to tax crimes.

Fuel inspectors: they only visit regulated industrial sites where taxable fuel is produced.

What credentials IRS officials must carry at all times

All officials must carry an IRS-issued credential and an HSPD-12 card. In both cases, they can be identified by the serial number and the employee’s photo.

Taxpayers who receive the visit may ask revenue agents and fuel inspectors for additional identification . The latter also always wear uniforms and use official vehicles.

On the other hand, IRS special investigative agents must present a police credential at all times.