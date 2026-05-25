One of the most common problems in countless homes is the build-up of dust, fingerprints, and small smudges on the screen of the television. In this context, cleaning it properly is key to maintaining good image quality and avoiding damage.

Although there are countless cleaning products that can be used, more and more people prefer to opt for natural alternatives.

In this trend of using soft materials and a simple technique, there is an ultra-simple formula to apply that, if used correctly, is ideal for this purpose.

How to clean the TV screen without streaks, smudges, or fingerprints

To clean the TV screen without leaving streaks or smudges, it is advisable to use water and a microfiber cloth , which is the recommended material to prevent any type of streaks or smudges on surfaces.

How to apply the trick step by step correctly

Turn off and unplug the TV to better see the dust and avoid any risk

Prepare a clean, dry microfiber cloth

If there are smudges , lightly dampen the cloth with water . Do not apply liquid directly to the TV

Gently wipe the cloth over the screen with horizontal or circular motions

Dry with another dry microfiber cloth to remove all moisture completely

This homemade trick is therefore positioned as an ideal alternative for those looking to keep their screen sparkling at a low cost.

What is advised to avoid when cleaning the TV screen

In general, when carrying out this task it is advised to avoid

Glass cleaners or alcohol-based products

Applying liquids directly to the screen

Cleaning with paper towels or napkins

Pressing hard on the screen while cleaning

Using sponges or other rough cloths