Boiling lemon peel, ginger, and nutmeg is a natural and inexpensive alternative for all those who love to fragrance the home.

This homemade trick uses accessible and common ingredients found in kitchens, making it possible to avoid using aerosol sprays or artificial fragrances.

Lemon peel, ginger, and nutmeg: what it is for and why it is recommended

The method is used to improve the smell of the house, especially in the kitchen or in enclosed spaces, since the steam produced releases citrus, warm, and spicy aromas that help improve the space.

The combination works through aromatic contrast: lemon provides a fresh, clean scent; nutmeg adds a warm, spicy note; and ginger adds intensity and a hint of heat. Together they create a balanced and pleasant fragrance for most homes.

It is ideal because it is positioned as an accessible and sustainable alternative, making use of peels that are usually discarded and whose intensity can be adjusted according to the amount of ingredients and the boiling time.

How to use this homemade air freshener with lemon, ginger, and nutmeg

It is recommended to place in a pot

3 to 4 cups of water

Lemon peels to taste

3 or 4 slices of ginger

Grated nutmeg to taste