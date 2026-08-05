House keys are one of the objects used most by everyone in everyday life and, for this reason, they can accumulate dirt, grease, dust, and traces of rust.

Sprinkling them occasionally with white vinegar is a simple homemade trick to implement as part of maintenance and cleaning routines.

This method is ideal for helping remove built-up residue and giving them a good appearance without using harsher products.

Spraying keys with white vinegar: what it is used for

White vinegar is known for its cleaning and degreasing properties. When applied to keys, it can help loosen dirt that accumulates in the grooves and metal surfaces.

It is also a great cleaner for surface stains and traces of light rust, which can appear over time.

How to apply this homemade trick to keys

The procedure is simple; just spray a small amount of white vinegar on the keys or dampen a cloth with the product.

The advice is to let it sit for a few minutes so the vinegar loosens the dirt. Then, it will only be necessary to clean the surface with a dry cloth or paper towel.

How often is it recommended to spray vinegar on keys

The frequency will vary depending on how the keys are used and the conditions they are exposed to. As general maintenance, it is usually done once a month.