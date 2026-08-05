For enthusiasts of freshening indoor spaces, the variety of products available is vast, since there is an option designed for every preference and area of the home.

However, a growing number of people choose homemade alternatives, which can be made by combining common items found in most homes.

Within this trend, citrus peels, such as orange or mandarin, are presented as excellent allies for making homemade preparations, since, when combined with aromatic spices such as cinnamon, they can scent any space.

Boiling Mandarin Peels and Cinnamon: How This Trick Is Done

To make this mixture, only the following ingredients are needed:

1 liter of water

Mandarin peels (the amount will vary depending on the desired intensity of the aroma)

2 cinnamon sticks

Step by step to apply the trick

Place all the ingredients in a pot.

Boil over low heat for 15 minutes without a lid and with the room doors open to allow the aroma to spread throughout the home.

Once the liquid has reached an appropriate temperature, it can be strained and poured into a spray bottle to use as an air freshener. If desired, a few drops of essential oil can be added.

Other tips to enhance this homemade mixture

Using soaps or essential oils that belong to the same fragrance family is an excellent alternative to enhance the scent and ensure that it lasts in the environment for an extended period.

The mixture can be applied to rugs, curtains, and cushions to ensure a refreshing atmosphere, while also being relaxing and cozy for any occasion.