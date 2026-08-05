Most foreigners visiting the United States usually arrive at the international airports of Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles, where agents from the Customs and Border Protection Office (CPB) are located to inspect all people arriving from abroad.

To enter the country legally, most foreigners must present a visa in their passport that matches the purpose of their trip. However, citizens of countries participating in the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) may present another travel authorization.

Electronic Travel Authorization ESTA: What is the VWP?

The Visa Waiver Program, known in Spanish as the Visa Exemption Program, allows citizens of participating countries to travel to the United States for tourism or business with stays of up to 90 days without needing to apply for a visa.

For this, they must request an Electronic Travel Authorization (ESTA) before the trip, and the purpose of the trip must be allowed for a B1/B2 visitor visa.

To use this type of permit, you need to have an electronic passport, which allows the traveler’s identity to be verified.

Which countries are part of the VWP?

Andorra.

Australia.

Austria.

Belgium.

Brunei.

Chile.

Croatia.

Czech Republic.

Denmark.

Estonia.

Finland.

France.

Germany.

Greece.

Hungary.

Iceland.

Ireland.

Israel.

Italy.

Japan.

Latvia.

Liechtenstein.

Lithuania.

Luxembourg.

Malta.

Monaco.

Netherlands.

New Zealand.

Norway.

Poland.

Portugal.

Qatar.

San Marino.

Singapore.

Slovakia.

Slovenia.

South Korea.

Spain.

Sweden.

Switzerland.

Taiwan.

United Kingdom.

Who must still present a visa?

A visa to enter the United States must be presented by all people who: