The legs of chairs can leave marks on the floor with daily use, especially when furniture is constantly dragged to sit down, get up, or clean.

The problem can be even more evident on delicate surfaces, such as wood, laminates, or certain coverings.

There is a simple, economical home trick that makes it possible to create a barrier between the chair leg and the floor without having to buy accessories. All you need is an old sock that is no longer used.

Why do they recommend putting a sock on a chair leg?

The idea is to use the fabric of the sock as a protective layer between the leg and the floor. By covering the end of the chair, the material works like a kind of cushion that reduces direct contact during movement.

The principle is similar to that of commercial protectors for furniture, which use soft materials to reduce scratches, marks, and noise produced when moving chairs.

The sock does not necessarily replace a professional protector, but it can work as a homemade and reusable alternative, especially when an immediate solution is needed.

How to place an old sock on a chair step by step

The procedure is very simple and does not require tools.

Choose a clean, old sock that is no longer used.

Check that the fabric has no rough parts, stones, or stuck-on dirt.

Place it over the chair leg until it completely covers the end that comes into contact with the floor.

Adjust the fabric so that it stays firmly in place and does not come off when the furniture is moved.

Repeat the procedure on the other legs.

It is important that the surface of the sock that is in contact with the floor be clean and free of particles, since dirt trapped between the furniture and the floor can cause damage.

The trick that helps prevent marks and scratches on the floor

One of the main benefits of this method is that the fabric creates a physical separation between the chair leg and the floor to reduce direct rubbing when the furniture is moved.

A fabric barrier can help reduce the annoying noise that some chairs make when moving over hard floors.

What to keep in mind before using this trick

Although it is an economical solution, there are some important precautions: the sock must be kept clean and dry, and it is advisable to check it periodically to make sure it is not torn or too worn.

It is also advisable to inspect the underside of the legs. If they have metal edges, splinters, screws, or other protruding parts, the fabric could tear quickly.