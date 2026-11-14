Putting a roll of toilet paper in the fridge is one of the home tricks that have gained traction lately because they can help keep the appliance in better condition.

The advice is to leave it on one of the shelves so it can absorb some of the moisture buildup inside.

What Is Putting a Roll of Toilet Paper in the Fridge Good For?

The goal of this trick is to take advantage of the paper’s absorbency to hold some of the moisture that builds up inside the fridge. That can help reduce condensation and keep the appliance from getting too humid.

It is also said to absorb some of the odors given off by foods like fish, cheese, and onions. To try it, place a new, dry roll on one of the shelves without letting it come into contact with food.

How Often Should You Replace the Toilet Paper Roll in the Fridge?

The roll should be replaced every three or four weeks. You can also change it sooner if you notice it has absorbed too much moisture, lost its firmness, or is damp.

For the trick to have any effect, it is important to use dry paper and keep the roll away from liquids or food, since if it gets damp, it is not a good idea to leave it in the fridge.

What Are the Benefits of Putting a Roll of Toilet Paper in the Fridge?

Among the benefits attributed to this homemade method are: