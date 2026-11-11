Spraying diluted white vinegar on curtains can help keep them clean longer and reduce how often they need to be washed. This simple trick can make one of the most tedious household cleaning tasks easier .

Washing curtains means taking them down, putting them in the washing machine and waiting several hours for them to dry. Another option is to use a dryer, although it is important to make sure the fabric is safe for this method to avoid possible damage.

What does spraying white vinegar on curtains do?

White vinegar is known for its deodorizing properties and its ability to help loosen dirt. It may also have antimicrobial effects and does not leave behind the chemical residue associated with some cleaning products.

That is why many households use it to keep curtains clean and fresh longer, as well as to:

Remove odors trapped in fabrics.

Freshen curtains without taking them down.

Reduce the buildup of dust and moisture.

How do you safely prepare the solution?

To prepare this mixture safely, it is recommended to pour equal parts water and white vinegar into a spray bottle.

Then, spray a light layer of the solution on the curtains, without soaking them.

Finally, let them air-dry and ventilate the room to enhance the refreshing effect.

How often is it recommended to spray white vinegar on curtains at home?

The frequency depends on where the curtains are located. It can be done once a week for maintenance, or after cooking if strong odors linger in the room. It may also help on humid days to prevent a stuffy smell.