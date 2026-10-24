Bad odors in the fridge are a common problem in thousands of households. They can appear because of spoiled food, poorly sealed containers, or food scraps that build up on the shelves and drawers.

To combat them, there is a simple method that uses a common kitchen ingredient, baking soda. Placing a box or an open container with this product inside the fridge can help reduce unpleasant odors.

According to the UF/IFAS Extension Service, baking soda is one of the home alternatives that can be used to absorb odors. However, its use should be accompanied by proper cleaning and correct food storage.

What is it for, and why do they recommend placing baking soda in the fridge?

Baking soda can help absorb odors that build up inside the fridge, especially when different types of food are stored.

The University of Florida includes this home method among its recommendations to keep the appliance free of unpleasant odors.

To use it, you can place an open box or a container with baking soda inside the fridge, so that the product remains exposed to the air.

However, specialists recommend regularly checking the stored products and removing those that are in poor condition.

How do you clean the fridge with baking soda?

In addition to using it to absorb odors, baking soda can be part of a homemade solution to clean the interior surfaces of the fridge.

According to the University of Florida, the procedure consists of:

Remove the food: Empty the shelves and drawers by sections to make cleaning easier. Check the products: Discard expired food or food that shows signs of deterioration. Prepare the mixture: Combine two tablespoons of baking soda with four cups of warm water. Clean the surfaces: Use the solution to clean the inside of the fridge with a cloth. Prevent new odors: Place a box of baking soda inside the appliance and keep food well sealed.

The university also mentions other household products, such as oats or ground coffee, among the alternatives that can be placed in a container to help absorb odors.