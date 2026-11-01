Getting a driver’s license in the United States can be a challenge for immigrants who do not have documents showing legal presence in the country. Some states offer alternatives that allow people to drive legally without meeting that requirement.

In Virginia, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) allows applicants to request a Driver Privilege Card. To get this document, applicants must meet certain residency, identification and tax-filing requirements.

Who can get a driver privilege card in Virginia?

The Virginia DMV allows residents who are not U.S. citizens to apply for a Driver Privilege Card without having to prove legal presence in the United States.

To get this document, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Be a Virginia resident and not a U.S. citizen.

Be at least 16 years and 3 months old.

Have reported income from Virginia over the past 12 months or been listed as dependents on a tax return filed in the state during that period.

Have no suspended or revoked driving privilege in Virginia or another state, and have no pending vehicle insurance violations.

This permit serves only as a driver’s license and does not meet REAL ID standards, so it cannot be used to board commercial flights or enter restricted federal facilities.

How do you get a driver privilege card in Virginia?

The process depends on whether the applicant has already had a driver’s license or is applying for the document for the first time.

People who have a license issued in Virginia, another state or a foreign country can apply to exchange it for a driver privilege card as long as they meet the requirements.

By contrast, adults 18 and older who have never had a license must follow these steps, according to rules in effect through Dec. 31, 2026:

Pass the knowledge exam and obtain a learner’s permit.

Complete a state-approved driver education program and pass the road test, or keep the learner’s permit for at least 60 days and pass the DMV road test.

Submit the application and required documents to the DMV.

As of Jan. 1, 2027, some requirements will change, especially for those 20 or younger applying for their first license.

What documents must be submitted to apply for this permit?

According to the Virginia DMV, all applicants must complete the driver privilege card application form and submit:

Two proofs of identity.

Two proofs of Virginia residency.

Proof of a Social Security number (SSN), if one was assigned, or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

Tax-filing documentation that verifies compliance with the tax requirement.

How much does it cost and how often must it be renewed?

The first driver privilege card costs US$50, and each renewal costs the same. As for how long it is valid, the DMV sets the following terms:

Up to eight years: for most holders.

Five years: for those 75 and older.

Up to five years: for certain people subject to state registration requirements.

Renewal can be completed up to one year before expiration. If it expires, the applicant must start the application process again.