The snake plant is one of the plants that Feng Shui links to protection and household energy.

Among the rituals said to enhance its symbolism is a very specific one: placing a metal spoon in the potting soil.

The practice is associated with financial prosperity, abundance and the intention of attracting new opportunities.

Why people recommend placing a spoon in the snake plant

Within popular Feng Shui interpretations, placing a metal spoon in a plant’s soil is associated with the intention of attracting abundance, financial stability and new opportunities.

The explanation is usually tied to the five elements of this Chinese philosophy: wood, fire, earth, metal and water. Each represents a particular energy and, according to this tradition, balance among them is essential for promoting harmony in spaces .

In this context, the spoon represents the metal element, symbolically linked to clarity, organization, discipline and the ability to manage resources .

The plant’s soil, meanwhile, is associated with the earth element, which represents stability, grounding and support. The combination of both elements is interpreted as a way to reinforce the intention of building a more orderly financial life and opening the door to new opportunities.

What the snake plant means in Feng Shui

The snake plant, also known as sansevieria, is associated with protection, strength and resilience. Its long, upright leaves are interpreted in some contemporary schools of Feng Shui as a symbol of protective energy capable of shielding the environment from negative influences.

Its steady growth is also symbolically linked to progress and vitality. For that reason, some people choose it to support intentions of well-being, renewal and prosperity at home.

Where to place the snake plant to attract abundance

Plant placement matters in Feng Shui, since each area of the home is linked to different aspects of life. In current interpretations of the Bagua map, the southeast is connected with wealth and prosperity, while the entrance can be used to represent protection and welcome.

That is why those who follow these recommendations often consider three places:

The southeast area of the home : associated with abundance and financial growth.

The front door : represents protection and the arrival of new opportunities.

The workspace: linked to professional development, focus and personal projects.

How to do the spoon ritual to attract prosperity

Those who want to incorporate this practice can place a clean metal spoon on the surface of the soil or next to the pot and pair the gesture with a specific intention, such as improving finances, starting a project or opening up to new opportunities.