Within daily cleaning routines, sweeping the floor stands out as one of the most common and frequent tasks, although sometimes the broom’s movement itself can lift some of the fine dust that is meant to be collected and spread it around the room.

To prevent this from happening, there is a very simple home trick to put into practice: place an old pillowcase over the broom brush before you start cleaning.

Putting an old pillowcase on the broom: why it is recommended

The main purpose of this trick is to trap some of the fine dust and other particles that may remain suspended when sweeping only with the bristles.

In addition, the trick can be used to

Trap hair and lint in a single sweep

Clean hard-to-reach areas

Remove dirt from baseboards and windows

Pick up cobwebs

How to apply this home trick step by step

Putting this household solution into practice is simple and only requires the following steps

Find an old pillowcase, preferably cotton

Place it over the brush and cover all the bristles

Adjust the fabric and tie it

Sweep slowly so that dust particles can be trapped

Remove and shake or wash the fabric