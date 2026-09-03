Continued use of body deodorant can leave yellowish, dark, or whitish marks on the underarm area of clothing that over time become increasingly difficult to remove with a regular wash.

This usually happens due to the buildup of product, perspiration, body oil, and minerals present in some antiperspirants , and among the home tricks used to treat this type of dirt is the mixture of hydrogen peroxide and liquid detergent.

What is the purpose of mixing hydrogen peroxide with detergent?

The mixture can be used mainly as a stain remover and homemade cleaner. The liquid detergent makes it easier to remove grease and stuck-on residue, while hydrogen peroxide can help oxidize certain stains and has antimicrobial action.

However, the mixture is not only useful for treating stained garments, but also:

Cleaning and degreasing floors and bathrooms .

Treating built-up dirt in sinks and crevices.

Cleaning cutting boards and some utensils.

Removing stains with hydrogen peroxide and detergent: How to do it so it works?

To treat a deodorant stain, the method being shared consists of mixing two tablespoons of hydrogen peroxide with one tablespoon of liquid detergent.

Then, follow these steps:

Apply the mixture directly to the stained area. Spread it gently without rubbing aggressively. Let it sit for approximately 15 minutes. Wash the garment as usual.

Hydrogen peroxide can lighten certain fabrics, so special attention should be paid to black, dark, or intensely colored garments.

Why do they recommend mixing hydrogen peroxide with detergent?

Both products perform different and complementary functions. On one hand, the detergent contains active ingredients that help lift oils, grease, and dirt, while on the other, hydrogen peroxide acts as an oxidizing agent and can help lighten certain residual stains.

That is why the preparation is usually recommended for persistent stains, such as those caused by the combination of deodorant, perspiration, and residue accumulated in the fibers.

Do not combine this mixture with bleach, ammonia, or other cleaning products.