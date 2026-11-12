Mixing baking soda, salt and water is a simple, practical trick that the University of Florida recommends when tackling one of the most tedious chores of all: cleaning baked-on residue from the oven.

These three ingredients can be combined to make a homemade paste and used as an alternative to traditional cleaning products, whether you need a quick fix or prefer to use more natural cleaning options.

Baking soda, salt and water: why experts recommend it

The institution recommends making homemade cleaners with alternative ingredients - such as baking soda, salt and water - to “reduce the potential for exposure to chemicals from household products and produce less hazardous household waste.”

In this sense, it explains that most households have easy access to the basic ingredients needed to make safe substitutes for traditional products.

What mixing baking soda, salt and water is used for

This combination is recommended for ovens that do not have a self-cleaning function. The advice is to make a paste with:

1 cup baking soda

1 cup salt

1 cup water

Baking soda is an alkaline substance that makes it easy to remove dirt, and its particles can also act as an abrasive. The salt crystals help scrub and loosen residue, while the water brings the ingredients together and forms a paste.

Experts recommend routinely cleaning the oven by using this homemade scrubbing mix instead of commercial products.

Another recommendation for cleaning the oven

As an alternative, it is explained that dry baking soda can also be sprinkled on and then scrubbed with a damp cloth.

“Do not allow baking soda to come into contact with wires or heating elements. Clean the racks and burners with a baking soda paste and a sponge or scrub pad that will not scratch stainless steel or chrome,” the warning says.