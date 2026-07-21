Keeping weevils, moths, and small rice beetles away from rice, pasta, and other dry foods can be quite a challenge. To prevent them from appearing, many people place a bay leaf inside the containers where they store these products.

The practice is based on the plant’s strong aroma, traditionally used as a homemade repellent. However, this trick should be complemented with other measures such as airtight storage.

What it means to place a bay leaf inside the rice jar

Placing a bay leaf helps keep weevils and other insects that may appear in stored grains in the home pantry away. This plant releases an aromatic substance that can be unpleasant for certain pests.

To use it, it is recommended to place one or two dried bay leaves inside the jar where the rice is stored. Keep in mind that the container must be completely dry and have a lid that closes tightly, as airtight as possible. The leaves should be replaced when they lose their aroma or show signs of moisture.

Why they recommend placing a bay leaf inside the rice jar

This trick is recommended because it is economical and simple, and since it does not require applying insecticides near food, it is safe. Additionally, dried bay leaf takes up little space and its aroma usually does not alter the taste of rice when used in small amounts.

However, it is recommended to store rice in rigid, airtight containers, keep the pantry clean, and check packages before storing them, since insects can appear even in sealed products.