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When it comes to keeping the bathroom clean, several tricks can be put into practice. One of the most popular consists of pouring used coffee into the toilet and applying white vinegar around the base.
Pouring used coffee into the toilet: what it is for and why it is recommended
The leftover ground coffee that remains after preparing a brew can be poured into the toilet to
- Help neutralize bad odors
- Provide a pleasant scent to the bathroom
To put this trick into practice, it is necessary to pour a small amount into the toilet, let it sit, and then flush.
Applying vinegar to the base of the toilet: why it is recommended
When this ingredient is applied to the base of the toilet, it makes it possible to
- Neutralize bad odors that may remain in the bathroom
- Clean dirt and other residue
- Reduce moisture
- Keep the bathroom fresher
For this step of the cleaning, the advice is to spray a small amount of vinegar around the toilet and then wipe it with a cloth to spread it evenly.