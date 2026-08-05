When it comes to keeping the bathroom clean, several tricks can be put into practice. One of the most popular consists of pouring used coffee into the toilet and applying white vinegar around the base.

Pouring used coffee into the toilet: what it is for and why it is recommended

The leftover ground coffee that remains after preparing a brew can be poured into the toilet to

Help neutralize bad odors

Provide a pleasant scent to the bathroom

To put this trick into practice, it is necessary to pour a small amount into the toilet, let it sit, and then flush.

Applying vinegar to the base of the toilet: why it is recommended

When this ingredient is applied to the base of the toilet, it makes it possible to

Neutralize bad odors that may remain in the bathroom

Clean dirt and other residue

Reduce moisture

Keep the bathroom fresher

For this step of the cleaning, the advice is to spray a small amount of vinegar around the toilet and then wipe it with a cloth to spread it evenly.

It is always recommended to clean in ventilated areas, use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, and keep products away from the face.