When entering the United States, most foreigners must present a valid passport and a U.S. visa that matches the purpose of the trip.

However, those who can present the Form I-551, also known as the Permanent Resident Card (Green Card) will be able to enter the country without a visa in their passport, provided the conditions established by immigration law are met.

The United States allows legal entry without a visa: Who can obtain Form I-551?

Those who obtain Form I-511 will be those who attain legal Permanent Resident status . It is issued directly by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) when residency is approved.

People who want to obtain this document can do so if they fit into any of these categories:

Immediate relatives of citizens or permanent residents.

Sponsored workers by a U.S. employer or those who qualify under a special employment-based immigration category.

Refugees and asylees who wish to adjust their status and meet the requirements.

People selected in the Diversity Visa Program (Diversity Visa Lottery).

Immigrants who qualify under other special categories.

How do you obtain the Permanent Resident Card?

To obtain the Permanent Resident Card, the following steps must be followed:

Determine the category in which you fit according to eligibility. File the corresponding immigration petition. Apply for adjustment of status through Form I-485 if the person is already legally in the United States , or go through consular processing from abroad to obtain an immigrant visa. Receive USCIS approval. Once Form I-551 is issued, it will be sent by mail.

Permanent Resident Card: What does Form I-551 allow?

The Permanent Resident Card grants the holder certain immigration rights:

Live permanently in the United States .

Work legally without an employment visa.

Enter and leave the country following current immigration rules.

Prove identity and immigration status before employers and authorities.

In addition, over time, it allows access to the naturalization process to obtain citizenship, if the legal requirements are met.