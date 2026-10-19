The shower curtain can accumulate soap residue and mold with daily use. To clean it without resorting to harsher products, there is a homemade method with a common kitchen ingredient: undiluted white vinegar.

The Guide to Household Hazardous Waste of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) includes this resource among its alternative products.

The guide suggests replacing household products that could be toxic with less hazardous options. According to it, many of them can be replaced by safer, cheaper alternatives with equivalent effectiveness.

What spraying vinegar on the shower curtain is for

According to the Mississippi guide , undiluted vinegar is useful for removing a common problem on shower curtains: soap scum and mold. Both form through constant contact with water, soap, and moisture, and are usually seen as a dull film or as stains.

The document includes this instruction within a list of alternatives for household tasks. In that same list, vinegar appears in other uses such as a multi-purpose cleaner in diluted solution (with less water and more vinegar for tough stains), a feature that shows it is a versatile product.

How to use vinegar to clean shower curtains

The guide’s instruction is direct and indicates spraying undiluted vinegar on the shower curtain, specifically in areas where there is soap scum and mold.

As a complement, the University of Wisconsin–Extension guide (Rent Smart program) recommends, for cleaning shower curtains, spraying with undiluted vinegar and wiping with a sponge or a damp cloth.

These are some precautions mentioned in the document that should be kept in mind:

Read the label and follow the directions for use of any product.

Do not mix chemical products with one another. If vinegar is going to be applied, the curtain should not have leftover traces of other cleaners.

Keep products out of the reach of children and animals.

If a sprayer is used, the guide generally recommends choosing hand-pump containers rather than aerosols.

How to prevent mold from returning to a shower curtain

To help prevent mold and mildew from returning, keep the shower curtain fully extended after each use so it can dry evenly instead of remaining bunched up. Moisture trapped in the folds can encourage mold growth, particularly in bathrooms with poor ventilation.

The Florida Atlantic University recommends leaving the bathroom exhaust fan running for at least five minutes after showering and keeping the door open for at least 15 minutes to help moisture escape. Regular cleaning and proper ventilation can also help reduce the conditions that allow mold to develop.