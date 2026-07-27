Mixing baking soda with lemon is one of the best-known and most widely used homemade cleaning tricks in different households. The combination of these two ingredients creates an effervescent reaction that many people take advantage of to help remove dirt, eliminate some bad odors, and make it easier to clean different surfaces.

Although it is a simple and inexpensive method, it is important to know what it is really for, how to use it correctly, and on which materials it is best to avoid it so as not to damage them. Knowing its uses and limitations makes it possible to make better use of this resource without putting household surfaces at risk.

What is it for to mix baking soda with lemon

The mixture of baking soda with lemon is one of the most popular home remedies for household cleaning. When both ingredients are combined, an effervescent reaction occurs that helps loosen dirt, grease, and soap residue from different surfaces.

It is usually used to clean sinks, faucets, cutting boards, plastic containers with stains or odors, and some kitchen and bathroom surfaces. In addition, lemon provides a fresh aroma and contains citric acid, while baking soda acts as a mild abrasive that helps remove dirt without scratching most surfaces.

How to use the baking soda and lemon mixture?

The easiest way to prepare it is as follows:

Place between 2 and 3 tablespoons of baking soda in a container.

Slowly add the juice of half a lemon until a paste forms.

Apply the mixture to the surface to be cleaned.

Let it sit for 5 to 10 minutes , depending on the level of dirt.

Scrub with a sponge or a damp cloth.

Rinse with clean water and dry with a microfiber cloth.

It can also be used directly on localized stains by sprinkling baking soda and adding a few drops of lemon to create the effervescence before scrubbing.

Mixing baking soda with lemon: Why is it recommended?

Many people recommend this combination because it brings together several advantages in a single preparation:

It helps remove grease built up on different surfaces.

It helps neutralize some bad odors , especially in containers and drains.

It makes it easier to loosen residues thanks to the effervescence generated by the reaction between both ingredients.

It provides a citrus aroma that leaves a feeling of cleanliness.

It is economical , since it uses ingredients that are usually available in any home.

It can replace some specific cleaners for everyday maintenance tasks.