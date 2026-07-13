Mixing baking soda with toothpaste is an ideal trick for keeping glass surfaces sparkling and restoring their shine, especially useful when you want, for example, to leave shower doors looking like new.

This combination takes advantage of the abrasive power of baking soda and the cleaning agents in toothpaste to remove stuck-on dirt, eliminate marks, and all kinds of stubborn stains.

What it is recommended for?

This mixture is especially beneficial for

Removing stains and dirt stuck on glass

Cleaning fingerprints and smudges

Making it easier to remove grease residue

Adding shine

Cleaning small glass objects, such as jars or glass-topped tables

How to prepare this cleaning trick using baking soda and toothpaste

Mix one tablespoon of baking soda

A small amount of toothpaste, ideally white

The ideal thing is to mix both ingredients until a smooth paste forms. The mixture’s thickness can be adjusted by adding or removing water.

How to put the baking soda and toothpaste mixture into practice

The steps to take advantage of this mixture are

Apply a small amount onto a soft sponge.

Rub the glass in a circular motion.

Leave it on for one or two minutes.

Remove the excess with a damp cloth.

Dry the surface with a microfiber cloth.

The advice is always to use gloves and safety gear when cleaning, and to keep the mixture away from the face.