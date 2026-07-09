The tile grout is usually one of the areas where soap, grease, moisture, and dirt build up the most, particularly in the bathroom and the kitchen. Over time, that buildup can cause it to lose its original color and look neglected, even if the rest of the surface is clean.

That is why one of the most popular home tricks is to spray a mixture of water with baking soda on the grout before scrubbing it. The recommendation is based on the slightly abrasive and alkaline properties of baking soda, which make cleaning easier without damaging the ceramic.

What spraying water with baking soda on tile grout is for

Baking soda is a slightly alkaline compound with a mild abrasive action, and when applied to grout it helps loosen dirt stuck to it, remove grease and soap residue, neutralize odors and improve the look of the grout when it has many stains without scratching the tiles.

This effect occurs because it changes the pH of the surface and acts as a fine abrasive that makes dirt easy to remove.

How to prepare the mixture to spray on tile grout

For a basic and quick cleaning you can follow this procedure:

Mix 2 tablespoons of baking soda with 500 ml of warm water in a spray bottle Shake well before using Spray the mixture on the tile grout Let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes Scrub with a soft-bristled brush or an old toothbrush Rinse with clean water and dry with a cloth

If the grout has a lot of dirt buildup, a thicker paste can be prepared. However, this method has limitations when:

Mold is very widespread

There is embedded fungus

There is permanent discoloration

There is material deterioration

Why spraying water with baking soda on tile grout is recommended

This method is recommended because it is inexpensive and easy to obtain. In addition, it is safe for most ceramic surfaces if used correctly.

Also, it does not release strong fumes like some commercial cleaners and can be used as part of routine home cleaning.