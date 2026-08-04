Baking soda, salt, and detergent are three ingredients that are usually found in any kitchen, and when combined, they form a cleaning paste.

The popularity of this mixture comes from the fact that each component serves a different function and helps remove grease, stuck-on food residue, and tough dirt on different surfaces around the home.

What Is It For?

This baking soda mixture can be used to clean pots and pans with stuck-on grease, and oven trays with burned food residue. In addition, many people also use it for stovetops and kitchen grills.

On the other hand, it is also useful for cleaning stainless steel sinks and grates, as well as kitchen utensils with stubborn dirt.

On delicate surfaces, it is advisable to test first on a small, hidden area to make sure it does not cause scratches.

How do you prepare the baking soda, salt, and detergent mixture?

First, mix two tablespoons of baking soda and one tablespoon of fine salt in a container, and gradually add two tablespoons of detergent.

Mix until you get a thick paste and apply it to the surface you want to clean. Let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes and scrub with a sponge or brush, then rinse with water.

Why is this baking soda, salt, and detergent mixture recommended?

The effectiveness of this combination is based on the function of each ingredient:

The detergent helps lift grease and oily residue.

The baking soda acts as a mild abrasive that makes it easier to remove stains without wearing down resistant surfaces.

The salt provides more friction to help loosen stuck-on dirt.

Do not use this mixture on marble, natural stone, polished aluminum, or other surfaces sensitive to abrasives.