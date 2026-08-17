Mixing baking soda, detergent and toothpaste is a homemade trick for keeping shower doors looking like new, since they can easily accumulate soap residue, dirt and stains.

This mixture takes advantage of the benefits of three ingredients that are easily found in different households, making it possible to give shower doors a clean and neat appearance.

Mixing baking soda, detergent and toothpaste: why it is recommended

This combination is ideal for glass, since each ingredient brings different advantages to the mixture

Baking soda: works as a gentle abrasive to help remove dirt

Liquid detergent: helps remove grease and residue

Toothpaste: adds a creamy texture to make cleaning easier

How to prepare this baking soda, detergent and toothpaste mixture at home

To make this homemade cleaner, place a small amount of baking soda in a container, then liquid detergent and finally a pinch of toothpaste.

The three ingredients should be mixed until a smooth paste is formed that can be spread over the glass.

The proportions will depend on the size of the shower door you want to clean.

How to use this baking soda, detergent and toothpaste trick

To carry out this trick, it is necessary

Apply small amounts of the mixture where soap or dirt has built up

Spread the mixture using a sponge or soft cloth

Remove the mixture with plenty of water and wipe away the residue with a cloth

Dry the shower door well to prevent new water marks

The advice is always to clean in well-ventilated areas, use gloves and safety gear when cleaning, and keep the mixture away from the face.