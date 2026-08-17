Door frames are one of those parts of the home that often go unnoticed when it comes time to clean. Although they may appear to be in good condition, constant contact with hands and exposure to the environment can cause them to accumulate dirt, dust, and stains over time.

To restore their appearance and keep them in better condition, there is a home trick that uses a product that is usually found in most kitchens: white vinegar.

Vinegar on the door frame: the home trick for removing dirt

One of the main reasons vinegar is recommended for this area is its ability to help loosen certain residues that stick to surfaces.

To prepare a simple solution, you can mix white vinegar and water in a container or spray bottle. Then, apply a small amount to a microfiber cloth and wipe the frame.

Instead of soaking the surface directly, it is better to spray the product onto the cloth. In this way, you can better control the amount used and avoid the liquid building up in joints, hinges, or sensitive areas of the door.

Why is vinegar recommended for cleaning frames?

White vinegar contains acetic acid, which can help dissolve certain deposits and residues present on household surfaces.

For this reason, it can be useful for dealing with stains, traces of dirt, and some mineral deposits. In addition, its characteristic smell can help temporarily reduce certain unpleasant odors present on a surface.

Its use should be adapted to the frame material and to the manufacturer’s instructions when it comes to delicate surfaces.

How to clean the door frame with vinegar step by step

The procedure is simple and does not require too many items.

1. Remove the dust: before applying any liquid, it is a good idea to use a dry cloth to remove dust and loose particles.

2. Prepare the mixture: dilute white vinegar with water. A simple ratio can be equal parts of both products for general cleaning.

3. Apply to a cloth: instead of spraying large amounts directly onto the frame, place the solution on a microfiber cloth.

4. Rub gently: run the cloth over the dirty areas, paying special attention to corners and sections where marks usually remain.

5. Remove the residue: finish with another damp cloth and, if the material requires it, dry it completely.

This method can be repeated whenever the frame shows dust, marks, or surface dirt again.

Can vinegar be sprayed directly on any frame?

No. This point is especially important.

Although vinegar can be used on some surfaces, it is not advisable to apply it indiscriminately. Materials sensitive to acids can deteriorate, lose their shine, or suffer changes in their finishes.

For example, it is best to avoid using it on marble, granite, and other natural stones sensitive to acids, since vinegar can affect their surface.

It is also advisable to be cautious with certain wood finishes, paints, and coatings.

If in doubt, the best option is to first test the mixture on a small, inconspicuous area.