The United States allows victims of crimes who are in the country to access a permit to remain and a work permit while they wait for the resolution of their Form I-918 , without needing to have the U visa stamped in the passport yet. The benefit is granted through a mechanism called bona fide determination.

USCIS implemented this process in June 2021 to speed up protection for victims against the delays caused by the annual U visa cap . The agency adjudicates cases in order of filing date, prioritizing the oldest petitions.

What does Form I-918 grant before the U visa?

Form I-918 is the petition filed by a victim of a qualifying crime to access U nonimmigrant status. Before ruling definitively on that petition, USCIS can assess whether it is bona fide and, if so, grant deferred action and a work permit (EAD) valid for four years.

This benefit does not replace the U visa or guarantee its later approval . It is a temporary authorization that protects the applicant while their case moves forward within the annual cap of 10,000 visas .

For the petition to be considered bona fide, the file must meet several requirements:

Proper filing of Form I-918

Complete certification from a law enforcement agency (Supplement B)

Personal statement from the victim about the facts

Favorable results from biometric and background checks

Who can apply and what must applicants do?

The benefit extends to principal petitioners and their eligible family members, as long as both live in the United States at the time of review. Family members can access the bona fide determination only after the principal petitioner has obtained it .

Applicants do not need to file any additional paperwork: USCIS reviews pending petitions in date order and notifies them when it is time to file Form I-765 for the work permit. Those who already have this benefit should avoid leaving the country, since doing so can seriously complicate reentry to the United States.