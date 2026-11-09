Homemade cleaning tricks have become increasingly popular among people looking for practical, low-cost alternatives to keep the home in good condition.

Among the different options out there, a mixture made with orange peels and white vinegar stands out for using easy-to-find ingredients and for making it possible to create an all-purpose cleaner. The recipe was shared by the University of Florida and takes just a few steps to prepare.

What mixing orange peels with vinegar is for

The combination of these two ingredients can be used to make a product intended for a range of everyday cleaning tasks.

The idea is to use orange peels, which are usually thrown away, and let them soak in white vinegar for a week to produce a liquid that can then be applied with a spray bottle.

The University of Florida included this formula in its publication on homemade cleaners for the home, prepared by UF/IFAS specialists. The material brings together different options for making cleaning products with accessible ingredients and explains how to use them for household chores.

One of the most practical things about this recipe is that it does not require hard-to-find ingredients or a complicated process. You only need to let it sit for the required time before transferring the mixture to a spray bottle.

How to Make the Homemade Orange and Vinegar Cleaner

To make this all-purpose cleaner, you need two ingredients and a 1-liter jar. The preparation recommended by the university is simple and can be done in just a few minutes.

Ingredients

Peels from four oranges.

White vinegar, enough to fill a 1-liter jar.

Step-by-step preparation

Place the peels from the four oranges in the jar. Fill the container with white vinegar. Let the mixture sit for a week. After that time, transfer the contents to a spray bottle.

After these steps are completed, the cleaner will be ready to use on different surfaces and for common household tasks.

An important precaution before using it

Although it is a simple preparation, it is worth taking a few precautions before adding it to your cleaning routine.

In this regard, the recommendation is to test the product first on a less visible area of the surface to make sure it does not cause damage or changes.