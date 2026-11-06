Bay laurel is one of the most widely used aromatic herbs in Spanish cuisine. But its role is not limited to cooking: for centuries, its leaves have also been linked to victory , success, and good fortune .

That tradition has taken on a new form on social media, where the practice of tucking a bay leaf between a mobile phone and its case has become popular.

The viral practice stems from a popular belief that this plant has the symbolic power to attract financial opportunities, support personal relationships, and protect against bad energy .

What is keeping a bay leaf in your phone case for?

In ancient Greece and Rome, bay laurel was a symbol of recognition and victory . Its leaves were used in the crowns that set apart athletes, poets, and other prominent figures. Over time, that association carried over into different folk traditions that link the plant with prosperity and protection.

According to practitioners of Feng Shui and other spiritual traditions, bay leaves are used in prosperity rituals because they are seen as a symbol of success, abundance and protection

Among the meanings attributed to this custom, three stand out:

Financial prosperity : It is believed to help bring job opportunities and improve one’s relationship with money.

Personal protection : Some traditions hold that bay laurel helps ward off bad energy and envy.

Clarity and communication: It is symbolically linked to decision-making and personal relationships.

How to properly place a bay leaf in your phone case

For those who want to follow this tradition, the process is simple and requires no additional products. The recommendation is to use a completely dry bay leaf, clean and in good condition, since moisture could damage it and leave residue on the device.

The steps to follow are:

Select a dry leaf: Choose one that is intact and shows no signs of moisture. Remove the phone case: Clean the inside and check that no dust has built up. Place the leaf: Position it on the back of the phone, without covering the cameras, ports, or other components. Put the case back on: Make sure it fits properly and that the leaf does not put pressure on the device. Check its condition: Remove it when it breaks, deteriorates, or starts shedding pieces.

Some people also write a word tied to their goals, such as “work,” “health,” or “prosperity,” before storing the leaf.