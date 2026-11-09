Having a green card does not guarantee you can keep permanent residency if you move to another country and only return to the United States once a year.

The USCIS guide for new immigrants warns that those visits may not be enough. The question is whether the person still intends to make the United States their permanent home.

Why an annual visit may not be enough

Permanent residents can travel abroad, and short or temporary trips generally do not affect their status.

However, a prolonged absence or other evidence that the person does not intend to keep a permanent home in the United States can lead to a finding that they abandoned residency. The guide says this can also happen with trips lasting between six months and one year.

What USCIS warns about settling in another country

In its guide on the responsibilities of permanent residents, the agency explains that extended absences, especially when they include working or establishing residence abroad, can lead to abandonment of status.

For that reason, returning periodically does not guarantee retention of residency; what matters is whether the stay outside the country is temporary.

What document it allows for extended absences

The M-618 guide says to apply for a reentry permit using Form I-131 before leaving if you expect to stay outside the country for more than 12 months.

That permit can help show the trip is temporary, but it does not guarantee admission upon return.