The U.S. Navy commissioned the USS Ted Stevens (DDG 128), an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer. The ceremony was held Oct. 3, 2026, in Whittier, Alaska.

The ship is part of the Flight III variant and includes systems that allow it to carry out air defense and ballistic missile defense missions at the same time, according to the official statement published on DVIDS.

Where the new destroyer was built and how long it is

The USS Ted Stevens was built by Ingalls Shipbuilding, a division of HII, in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The manufacturer said the ship left the shipyard on May 8, 2026, before its later commissioning.

The Navy fact sheet on Arleigh Burke-class destroyers lists a length of 155.29 meters for the Flight IIA and Flight III variants. Length refers to the ship’s overall length.

The same fact sheet describes these destroyers as surface ships capable of carrying out a range of missions, including air, antisubmarine and anti-surface warfare.

What systems it uses to counter air threats and missiles

The USS Ted Stevens is equipped with the AN/SPY-6(V)1 air and missile defense radar and the Aegis Baseline 10 combat system.

The announcement of its commissioning highlights its ability to combine air defense and ballistic missile defense operations. It also says the destroyer has upgrades to electrical power distribution and greater cooling capacity for its systems.

The Navy says the AN/SPY-6(V)1 radar is the centerpiece of the Flight III upgrade and allows the ship to carry out both defense missions simultaneously.

Whom it honors and where it will be based

The destroyer is named after Ted Stevens, a former Alaska senator and combat aviator during World War II.

According to the commissioning announcement, after post-ceremony operations, the ship would move to Norfolk, Virginia, its permanent home port.