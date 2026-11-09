Over time, the showerhead collects mineral residue from the water, which can clog its small holes and affect water pressure and spray distribution. To remove these deposits, there is a cleaning method that uses a common household ingredient: white vinegar.

Soaking the showerhead for 15 minutes lets you take advantage of vinegar’s acidity to help dissolve limescale buildup and make it easier to remove. The University of Michigan recommends keeping it submerged for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the mineral deposits have loosened.

To carry out the process correctly, it is important to know how to prepare the soak, what to do if the showerhead cannot be removed and how to remove the residue without damaging its components.

What Soaking Your Showerhead in Vinegar for 15 Minutes Does

Over time, the showerhead accumulates mineral deposits from the water, especially when it contains high levels of calcium and magnesium. These residues form a layer of limescale that can clog the small holes where water comes out, disrupt the spray pattern and reduce flow. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), when hard water is heated, solid calcium carbonate deposits can form and eventually clog pipes and other fixtures.

White vinegar can help remove those buildups thanks to its acidity, which helps dissolve mineral deposits. The University of Michigan , through Michigan Medicine, recommends soaking removable showerheads in white vinegar for 15 or 20 minutes, or until the residue has dissolved.

How to Clean a Showerhead With White Vinegar

To do this, first check whether the showerhead can be removed and whether the manufacturer allows cleaning it with vinegar. If it can be taken off, simply place it in a container with white vinegar, making sure the holes are covered, and let it soak for 15 minutes. If it cannot be removed, you can also use a sturdy plastic bag, fill it with vinegar and secure it around the showerhead so the holes are submerged. The CDC consider this method an alternative for removing visible buildup.

Once the time is up, remove the showerhead from the container or take off the bag and rinse it carefully with clean water to remove any vinegar and loosened deposits. If there is still residue in the small holes, it can be removed with a soft brush, as long as the showerhead material allows it. Before using it again, it is a good idea to make sure it is properly reattached and follow the manufacturer’s maintenance instructions.