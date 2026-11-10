The Form DS-11 is used in the United States to apply for a U.S. passport for the first time or to get a new one when the previous passport is badly damaged, was issued more than 15 years ago, was issued before the person turned 16, or has a name that no longer matches the holder and that change cannot be documented.

When it is submitted along with the rest of the documents needed to apply for the travel document, it will be mandatory to pay a ‘double fee’, split between the amount due to the State Department and the amount paid to the office where the application is submitted.

Anyone filing Form DS-11 must pay a ‘double fee’: what each charge covers

According to the official information, one of the fees is the passport application cost and is paid to the State Department; this covers processing and printing the document. The other is the acceptance fee, paid to the office that took the application to cover identity verification and sending all the paperwork to the State Department.

Because when renewing through Form DS-82 the entire process is handled by the State Department, the passport is cheaper because there is no need to pay a double fee: the acceptance fee is no longer required

“Passport acceptance facilities include libraries, local government offices and post offices. These facilities charge the acceptance fee for reviewing your forms and accepting your application,” officials explain.

How much does it cost to get a passport with Form DS-11 and pay this ‘double fee’?

Fees vary depending on whether you apply for a passport book, passport card or both and the applicant’s age. These are the costs for an adult passport, depending on the format:

Passport book

Application fee: $130

Acceptance fee: $35

Total cost: $165

Passport card

Application fee: $30

Acceptance fee: $35

Total cost: $65

Passport book and card

Application fee: $160

Acceptance fee: $35

Total cost: $195

Other charges can be added to these amounts, such as expedited shipping, if selected, or a search for proof of citizenship, if needed.