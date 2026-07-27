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The cockroaches that appear in the kitchen and bathroom can quickly become an annoying and difficult problem to control.
However, there is a trick that takes little time to put into practice and can help fight them without needing to fill the house with aerosols: gel baits and adhesive traps.
This method consists of taking advantage of cockroach behavior so that the bait reaches the center of the infestation.
How to combat the cockroaches that appear in the bathroom and kitchen
If you suspect there are cockroaches in the home, one of the alternatives to combat this problem is to use gel baits.
Unlike common aerosols, which can disperse the insects to other areas, gel baits are designed to combat the colony from its hiding place.
To place them, small gel dots can be applied on
- Furniture hinges
- Dark cracks
- Areas where activity has been observed
- Hard-to-reach places
The method can be complemented with adhesive traps, which are placed near baseboards or under appliances in the areas where cockroaches were found.
Other recommendations to keep cockroaches away from bathrooms and kitchens
As a preventive measure, it is essential to maintain care such as
- Keep cracks and spaces sealed
- Store all food in airtight containers
- Avoid leaving standing water
- Always take out the trash and keep corners clean
Following these points can help reduce the conditions that favor the presence of these insects.