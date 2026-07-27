The cockroaches that appear in the kitchen and bathroom can quickly become an annoying and difficult problem to control.

However, there is a trick that takes little time to put into practice and can help fight them without needing to fill the house with aerosols: gel baits and adhesive traps.

This method consists of taking advantage of cockroach behavior so that the bait reaches the center of the infestation.

How to combat the cockroaches that appear in the bathroom and kitchen

If you suspect there are cockroaches in the home, one of the alternatives to combat this problem is to use gel baits.

Unlike common aerosols, which can disperse the insects to other areas, gel baits are designed to combat the colony from its hiding place.

To place them, small gel dots can be applied on

Furniture hinges

Dark cracks

Areas where activity has been observed

Hard-to-reach places

The method can be complemented with adhesive traps, which are placed near baseboards or under appliances in the areas where cockroaches were found.

Other recommendations to keep cockroaches away from bathrooms and kitchens

As a preventive measure, it is essential to maintain care such as

Keep cracks and spaces sealed

Store all food in airtight containers

Avoid leaving standing water

Always take out the trash and keep corners clean