For those who have a small kitchen and want to make better use of space, there is an appliance that combines the functions of a conventional oven and a microwave. This is the combination microwave oven, which allows you to heat, defrost, bake, and brown food in a single unit.

As explained by the United States Department of Energy (DOE), this category includes microwaves with heating elements for browning food and convection models, which incorporate other cooking methods in addition to microwaves.

These appliances can be practical for those looking to prepare different meals without having to install several separate appliances.

How does the ideal 2-in-1 appliance for small kitchens work?

2-in-1 microwave ovens integrate different cooking systems. While the microwave function allows food to be heated and defrosted, convection uses hot air to cook and brown dishes.

Depending on the model, they may offer the following features:

Microwave : Allows meals to be reheated and food to be defrosted.

Convection oven: Uses hot air to bake and brown.

Air fryer: Some units include this function to prepare food with little oil.

Grill: Allows the surface of certain dishes to be browned.

One of their main advantages is that they bring together several functions in a single appliance, which can help free up counter space.

However, not all models include the same options, so it is worth checking their features before buying them.

How much does a combination microwave oven cost on Amazon?

On Amazon you can find different models of combination microwave ovens, with different features and capacities.

BLACK+DECKER 5-in-1 : Around $162.99. Combines microwave and hot air cooking functions.

Toshiba 8-in-1: Around $223.99. Includes different cooking functions, including microwave and air fryer.

Toshiba 4-in-1: Around $271.99. Integrates microwave, convection, and other cooking options.

Based on these models, the average price is around $220. Prices may change depending on offers and sellers.

What advantages does it have over a traditional microwave?

The main difference is the variety of preparations it allows you to make.

While a conventional microwave is mainly used to heat and defrost, a combination model can also be used to bake, brown, and, in some cases, cook with hot air.

This can be especially useful in apartments or homes with limited space, where having a small oven, an air fryer, and a microwave separately is not always practical.

Before choosing one, it is worth comparing its capacity, dimensions, functions, and price to determine whether it suits the needs of each household.