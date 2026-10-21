Pillows accumulate sweat, moisture, and odors night after night, but they cannot always be washed as often as one would like. To keep them fresh between washes, a simple and inexpensive home remedy became popular: spraying them with diluted white vinegar.

What spraying vinegar on pillows is for

The main use is to neutralize bad odors and freshen textiles. White vinegar helps cut the smell of sweat, dampness, or stuffiness that the pillow picks up with use, and leaves the area fresher without resorting to strong perfumes.

White vinegar is a solution of acetic acid (around 5%), and that acidic character is the key. Much of the unpleasant odor in a pillow comes from compounds with an alkaline character, such as volatile amines and ammoniacal substances generated by sweat and bacteria as they break it down. These are molecules that evaporate easily and therefore reach the nose.

When acetic acid comes into contact with them, an acid-base reaction occurs: the acid neutralizes them and turns them into salts that are not volatile, that is, they stop evaporating and, therefore, stop smelling. That is why vinegar is said to neutralize the odor instead of covering it up with fragrance, as scented sprays do.

That same acidity also helps dissolve the salts from dried sweat and loosen part of the oils stuck to the fabric, so they come out better in the wash afterward.

That is why a light application is enough to freshen the pillow. And although the typical vinegar smell is noticeable when spraying, it is the acetic acid itself evaporating: it dissipates as the fabric dries, leaving no aroma.

Step by step: how to apply it correctly

The procedure for everyday freshening is simple:

Mix one part white vinegar with three parts water in a spray bottle.

If desired, a few drops of essential oil, such as lavender, can be added.

Spray the pillow with a light mist, until it is just barely damp , never soaked.

Let it dry completely in a well-ventilated place and, if possible, in the sun, turning it over so both sides dry.

Repeat once a week or when needed.

Why it is important to do it

Beyond the result, the appeal is that it is a natural, inexpensive, and handy alternative to commercial sprays. It makes it possible to keep the pillow hygienic and fresh between washes, something key in an item that is in direct contact with the face for hours, uses a product that almost everyone has in the kitchen, and avoids loading such a sensitive area with chemicals and perfumes. It is also a quick gesture that extends the life of textiles and delays the moment of replacing them.