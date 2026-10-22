Losartan, a medication commonly prescribed to treat high blood pressure, may help activate brown fat and increase energy expenditure, according to a new study published in Nature. The findings could open new avenues for research into treatments targeting metabolic health.

Researchers analyzed medical records and imaging data from more than 100,000 patients and found an association between the use of certain blood pressure medications and the presence of brown fat. Follow-up experiments in cells and mice showed that losartan increased brown fat activity and energy expenditure.

How does brown fat affect metabolism?

Unlike white fat, which primarily stores energy, brown adipose tissue burns energy to generate heat. Its activity has been associated with better cardiometabolic health, making it a potential target for research into metabolic disorders.

In the study, published in Nature magazine, researchers used artificial intelligence techniques to analyze PET/CT scans and identify brown fat in patients treated at a cancer center. They found that greater brown fat activity was associated with lower odds of cardiometabolic diseases and more favorable health indicators.

The analysis also identified an association between brown fat and a lower prevalence of anxiety and depression.

What did researchers discover about losartan?

After identifying a link between angiotensin receptor blockers, a class of blood pressure medications, and brown fat, the team examined losartan more closely. Experiments showed that the drug increased metabolic activity in brown fat cells and activated molecular pathways involved in heat production.

Illustrative image of prescription medication. Magnific

Researchers also treated mice with losartan and observed increased energy expenditure, oxygen consumption, and carbon dioxide production. These changes occurred without significant differences in body weight, fat mass, or physical activity.

Could losartan be used to boost metabolism in humans?

The findings provide a starting point for investigating whether losartan or related medications could eventually be used to activate brown fat in humans. However, the study did not demonstrate that taking losartan increases metabolism or promotes weight loss in people.

Further research is needed to establish whether these effects translate into clinical benefits and to determine the safety and effectiveness of this potential approach.

Losartan remains a prescription medication for approved medical uses and should not be taken to boost metabolism without medical supervision.