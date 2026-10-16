Bathroom and kitchen faucets can accumulate limescale deposits that are difficult to remove with regular cleaning. To deal with this problem, there are some home methods that use everyday ingredients and materials.

The University of Georgia recommends placing kitchen paper dampened with white vinegar over limescale deposits to help soften them and make them easier to remove.

The advice is part of a home cleaning guide published by the institution, which brings together different homemade preparations for the maintenance of surfaces and household fixtures.

What is the purpose of placing kitchen paper with vinegar on faucets?

According to the University, this method is intended to treat the limescale deposits that build up around faucets.

The procedure consists of covering the affected areas with absorbent paper soaked in white vinegar and leaving it on for a set period of time.

The institution notes that this technique softens mineral deposits so that they are easier to remove during cleaning.

How to use kitchen paper with vinegar to remove limescale

The University of Georgia recommends using only two items:

White vinegar.

Absorbent kitchen paper.

To apply the method, you must follow these steps:

Dampen the kitchen paper with white vinegar. Place the paper over the limescale deposits around the faucet. Leave it on for approximately one hour. Remove the paper and clean the surface to eliminate the softened residue.

According to the guide, the goal is to make it easier to remove limescale deposits without having to prepare mixtures with other ingredients.

The University of Georgia recommendation is aimed specifically at the limescale deposits that build up around faucets.