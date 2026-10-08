The moisture that accumulates in the bathroom can lead to the appearance of mold on the shower curtain and other surfaces. This problem is common in spaces that remain wet or have poor ventilation.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) explains that, to control mold, it is important to clean affected areas, dry them properly, and reduce humidity in the environment.

How do you clean and remove mold from the bathroom curtain?

First, it is important to review the manufacturer’s instructions and check whether it can be washed. Then, the EPA recommends:

Scrub hard surfaces that have mold with water and detergent. Rinse. Dry completely and you’re done. This instruction also works for cleaning other affected surfaces in the shower.

The agency also warns that absorbent or porous materials may need to be replaced if the mold cannot be removed.

How can you prevent mold from reappearing in the bathroom?

According to the EPA, places that remain constantly damp may develop recurring mold.

To reduce its appearance, the agency recommends: