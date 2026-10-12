While white vinegar is a common resource that is usually used to clean surfaces such as floors, kitchens, and bathrooms, an little-known technique has begun to gain followers: spraying vinegar on the mattress.

This homemade method has gained ground because of its low cost and its effectiveness in disinfecting, combating moisture, eliminating persistent odors, and acting as a natural insect repellent.

What is the purpose of applying vinegar on the mattress?

The mattress tends to accumulate odors, dust and dirt that are not always removed with basic cleaning. This is where vinegar comes in, a key ally that helps improve bedroom hygiene, prolongs the mattress’s useful life, and contributes to achieving deeper, healthier rest.

One of the main reasons for using vinegar in this area is its ability to disinfect and neutralize odors. Although it does not completely remove stains, vinegar softens dirt and acts as a natural neutralizer, ideal for closed or poorly ventilated spaces.

In addition, this method is used as a repellent for small insects. The acidic smell of white vinegar helps drive away pests that usually hide in less visible areas. That is why spraying vinegar on the mattress can be a practical alternative to more invasive chemical products.

How to apply it correctly

To make the most of its benefits, it is enough to prepare a simple mixture of white vinegar and water in a spray bottle. Then, it is recommended to spray the mixture on the mattress, let it act for at least one hour, vacuum or scrub the stains, and let it dry.

Ideally, apply the mixture on both sides of the mattress and wait for it to dry completely before putting it back on the bed.

How often should the mattress be cleaned?

Keeping the mattress clean is key to preventing stains, dust mites, moisture, and premature wear . Although for a long time it was believed that it should not be touched, the reality is that it requires periodic care.

With simple habits, such as airing it out every day for 15 to 20 minutes and changing the sheets once a week, it is possible to prolong its useful life, improve bedroom hygiene, and sleep much better.

As for cleaning frequency, it is recommended to vacuum the mattress every 7 or 15 days to remove dust and particles that encourage the appearance of dust mites. In addition, it is important to wash the mattress protector every 15 days or once a month, since it acts as the first barrier against dirt.