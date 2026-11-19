Food scraps, grease and other debris can build up in kitchen and bathroom pipes until water stops flowing properly. For minor clogs, there are some home remedies that use common kitchen ingredients, such as table salt and baking soda.

Cornell Cooperative Extension, through its Hamilton County website, recommends combining both ingredients and letting them sit for several hours.

Why does pouring table salt and baking soda down the drain work?

The combination of table salt and baking soda uses the chemical properties of both compounds to help clean pipes. Baking soda (NaHCO3) is an alkaline salt that when it comes into contact with water, can help neutralize acidic substances and make it easier to remove certain organic residue. Its particles act as a mild abrasive on stuck-on dirt.

Table salt (NaCI) is made up of sodium chloride, an ionic compound that dissolves in water and separates into sodium ions (Na+) and chloride (CI-). Its crystals can provide a slight mechanical action on dirt deposits.

When they come into contact with water, both compounds dissolve and form a solution containing sodium, chloride and bicarbonate ions.

What should you do after pouring table salt and baking soda down the drain?

According to Cornell Cooperative Extension guidelines, after adding the ingredients, let them sit for several hours. The recommendation is to leave the mixture in the drain overnight to extend its contact with the residue.

The next day, pour two cups of boiling water down the drain opening to flush out the mixture and any loosened debris.

How should you calculate the amount to use to unclog the drain?

The ratio recommended by Cornell University is 2 parts baking soda for every 1 part table salt. The original recipe calls for the following amounts:

1 cup baking soda.

1/2 cup table salt.

2 cups boiling water for the rinse afterward.