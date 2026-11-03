As the hottest days arrive, mosquitoes return and become one of the main annoyances in the home. To keep them away, there are different options, including a homemade remedy that lets you reuse everyday materials and make aromatic coils.

The idea was shared by the Secretariat of Environment and Sustainable Development of San Miguel de Tucumán (SMT) through its official Instagram account @ambienteydesarrollo.smt. The method makes use of egg cartons and combines them with aromatic herbs and essential oils, such as citronella, lemon, or mint.

What materials are needed to make homemade coils

To carry out this process, you need a few easy-to-find items:

Egg cartons

Aromatic herbs, such as mint, lemon verbena, or burrito.

Essential oil of citronella, lemon, or mint.

Water.

An empty plastic bottle to use as a mold.

How to make aromatic coils from egg cartons

The process involves turning the carton into a moldable paste, adding the aromatic ingredients, and letting the mixture dry. The steps are as follows:

Prepare the carton: cut the egg carton into small pieces and place them in a container. Moisten the material: add water until the pieces are covered and wait for the carton to absorb the liquid. Form a paste: process or knead the material until it has a smooth consistency. Remove excess water: squeeze the mixture with your hands to remove as much liquid as possible. Add the aromas: add the chosen herbs and a few drops of essential oil. Mix again to distribute the ingredients. Make the mold: cut part of a plastic bottle and shape it into a cone to use as a guide. Shape the coils: place the paste inside the mold and press it down to compact it. Let it dry: remove the pieces and place them in a shaded, well-ventilated spot for about 7 to 10 days, until they are completely dry.