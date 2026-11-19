You open the dishwasher to take out the glasses and, even though the cycle has just finished, a bad smell comes from inside. The dishes may be clean, and the problem may still be there. One of the first clues is at the bottom of the appliance, where the filter collects the food scraps carried by the water during the wash cycle.

The Spanish Consumers and Users Organization (OCU) advises removing those residues and cleaning the inside thoroughly. Then, the OCU suggests a simple step with something you may already have in the kitchen: place half a lemon in the dishwasher’s top rack to help fight bad odors.

What putting lemon in the dishwasher is for

Lemon helps fight the bad smell that you notice when you open the door. The OCU includes this trick among its recommendations for maintaining the appliance and presents it as a complement to cleaning the inside.

The advice refers to the smell of the appliance itself. To wash dishes, glasses and silverware, the organization recommends using a detergent made specifically for dishwashers.

Where to put the lemon and how often to replace it

Place half a lemon in the top rack where glasses and cups usually go. The OCU advises replacing it every two or three wash cycles.

If you run the dishwasher once a day, that means every two or three days. If you only run it when it’s full, count the cycles from the time you placed the lemon in it.

How to clean the filter to prevent dishwasher odors

The OCU recommends checking the filter basket and emptying it whenever there are food scraps. To remove stuck-on dirt, take out the filter and wash it under running water with a brush. The organization advises brushing the large filter at least once a month.

Before loading the dishwasher, remove food scraps from the plates with a utensil or a used napkin. That way, you can get rid of the residue without wasting water rinsing the dishes under the tap. When the cycle is done, leave the door slightly open so moisture can escape.

If the appliance still smells bad even when it’s empty, the OCU advises running a prewash cycle and making sure the inside is dry before closing the door again