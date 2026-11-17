A gas leak in a home can become a dangerous situation if it is not detected in time.

Although many people associate leaks with a strong, unpleasant smell, there are other signs in the air that can warn of a leak and are worth recognizing.

The National System for Comprehensive Risk Management (SINAGIR) explains the most common signs of a gas leak and what clues may indicate there is one.

What signs indicate a gas leak inside the home

According to SINAGIR, there are two main signs that may warn of a gas leak inside a home:

Smell of rotten eggs: although natural gas has no odor in its pure state, utility companies usually add an odorant called mercaptan. This compound makes its presence recognizable through a strong, unpleasant smell.

Whistling or hissing sounds: a noise similar to a hiss near connections, pipes or installations may indicate that gas is escaping.

It is important to pay attention to these signs and, if you spot them, not ignore them, even when the smell comes and goes or the sound seems to come from a small part of the system.

Signs that may warn of a gas leak outside the home

The agency also identifies some signs that can go unnoticed because they are not directly related to household appliances.

These include:

Dead or discolored vegetation: if an area of plants looks wilted while the surrounding ones remain healthy, there could be an underground leak.

Dust or dirt coming out of the ground: soil shifting or coming out of a hole can be another sign of a leak.

Bubbles in standing water: if bubbles appear in a puddle or in pooled water for no obvious reason, it could also be a leak.

These signs are important in homes with gardens, patios, or buried gas lines, since they can point to a leak without the characteristic smell.

Why do natural gas and tank gas build up in different places?

Another point SINAGIR highlights is that not all types of gas behave the same way when a leak occurs.

Natural gas, which reaches homes through pipes, is nearly 40 times lighter than air. That is why, when a leak occurs, it tends to rise and build up in the higher areas of a room.

By contrast, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), used in gas cylinders, is heavier than air. In the event of a leak, it tends to sink and collect in lower areas.

This difference matters because it helps explain how gas can spread in an enclosed space . In both cases, a buildup poses a risk of fire, explosion, or suffocation.

What to do if you detect a gas leak in your home

SINAGIR also issued a series of recommendations for what to do in the event of a possible leak. The first step is to call the gas or emergency services and follow their instructions.

If a small natural gas leak is suspected, the agency recommends opening doors and windows and, if possible, checking that all appliances are completely turned off.

However, if the smell is strong, the recommendation is to evacuate the home immediately and remove everyone inside.

It is also important to keep the following precautions in mind:

Do not try to find the source of the leak.

Do not handle gas valves or appliances.

Do not turn lights or electrical devices on or off, since they can create sparks.

Do not use matches, lighters, or candles.

Do not start vehicles or operate automatic garage doors.

Do not go back inside until emergency or gas services say it is safe.

The agency also warns that if the power needs to be shut off, it should be done from the outside meter pedestal and never from inside the home.