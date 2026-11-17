The U.S. State Department says children under 16 must have the authorization of both parents or legal guardians to obtain a U.S. passport.

The requirement is part of the official Travel.State.Gov process and is meant to verify the identity of the legal guardians before the document is issued.

What the State Department requires to apply for a child’s passport

The main requirement is that both parents or legal guardians appear together with the child at an authorized passport acceptance facility. Both must bring a physical photo ID and prove their legal relationship to the child.

“Both parents or guardians must be present with the child applying for a passport in person or give their approval before we can issue it,” the agency says.

In addition, children’s passports are valid for five years and cannot be renewed. When they expire, a new in-person application is required, even if the child has had a passport before.

What happens if one parent cannot attend the application

If one of the legal guardians cannot accompany the child, they must complete Form DS-3053, known as the Statement of Consent. This form must be signed and notarized . A photocopy of the photo ID the parent or mother presented when signing is also required.

There is one important condition: the State Department requires the form and notarized statements to be submitted within 90 days of signing or notarization .

If one parent has sole legal custody, they may submit a court order proving it, a birth certificate identifying them as the only parent, or the death certificate of the other guardian.

When the other parent cannot be located, there is also Form DS-5525, used to declare special family circumstances.

How much a U.S. passport costs for children under 16

The official fees in effect in 2026 vary depending on the document requested:

Expedited processing is also available for an additional $60.

How long it takes for a child’s passport to arrive

At present, regular processing takes four to six weeks, while expedited service takes two to three weeks. However, these time frames do not include mail delivery. The State Department warns that the application can take up to two weeks to reach its offices and the document may take another two weeks to be received once approved.