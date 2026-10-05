The Moser Lamp established itself as a low-cost sustainable response to energy shortages and high utility costs in vulnerable sectors.

Through the physical principle of refraction, the system makes it possible to channel sunlight into homes without windows or with little natural light, turning a plastic waste item into a daytime light point equivalent to a 40- to 60-watt bulb.

From a workshop in Uberaba to international expansion in more than 30 nations

The technique was developed in the early 2000s by Alfredo Moser, a mechanic living in the city of Uberaba, Brazil.

The proposal emerged during a critical period of power outages, which led the inventor to seek an inexpensive way to bring daylight into enclosed spaces using recycled PET plastic containers and water.

The project reached global prominence in 2011, when the MyShelter Foundation organization adopted the concept to develop the Liter of Light program in the Philippines.

The initiative promoted the use of easily accessible materials to improve living conditions in low-income sectors, achieving rapid community replication that was highlighted by UNESCO due to its implementation in more than 30 countries.

Solar refraction and maintenance: how the physics of the system works

The device operates as a sunlight diffuser based on the physical principle of refraction.

By drilling the roof and installing a transparent plastic bottle filled with water (leaving the upper half exposed to the sun and the lower half inside the room), the sun’s rays enter the container, change direction as they pass through the liquid, and spread the light in a 360° angle inside the room.

To preserve the system’s transparency and ensure its performance over time, the technique includes key maintenance aspects:

Water disinfection: Adding a moderate amount of chlorine or bleach inside the container delays the appearance of algae or biological organisms that could dim the light flow.

Coverage breadth: Water diffraction makes it possible to illuminate a larger area compared with direct light entering through a traditional skylight of the same size.

Hermetic seal: The container must remain sealed to prevent water from evaporating or dirt from accumulating inside.

Precautions and limitations: the importance of safe installation on the roof

Despite the simplicity of the method, specialists in construction emphasize that direct intervention on the roof requires prior structural assessments.

Drilling a roof without checking the material’s strength or without considering the applicable building codes can cause major damage to the property or compromise the safety of its occupants .

The most decisive part during installation is the hermetic sealing of the edges. It is essential to use waterproof products around the entire perimeter of the opening to prevent water leaks and the subsequent formation of moisture during rainy days.

Likewise, technicians remind that the system depends entirely on the solar radiation present, so it acts only as a complement to daytime lighting and does not replace the use of electric power at night.