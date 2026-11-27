The best way to store an avocado depends on how ripe it is and whether it has already been cut. If it is still firm, it is best to leave it at room temperature. Once it gives slightly when pressed, it can be stored whole in the refrigerator for two to three days, according to the Avocados From Mexico storage guide.

If you have used half and want to save the other half, the problem is the flesh’s contact with air. To slow browning, the California Avocado Commission advises applying lemon juice to the cut surface and covering it with plastic wrap.

What to do if the avocado is still green

If the avocado is hard and doesn’t give when touched, leave it on the counter at room temperature. Avocados From Mexico says it can take four to five days to ripen and recommends checking it daily.

To tell whether it is ready, press it gently. If it gives a little, it has reached peak ripeness. The guide also notes that dark, rough skin can accompany that change in texture.

How long a ripe avocado lasts in the refrigerator

If the avocado is already ripe and you’re not going to use it right away, store it whole in the refrigerator. Avocados From Mexico recommends refrigerating it for two to three days to keep it fresh.

That time frame applies to a whole, ripe avocado. If you’ve already cut it open, the exposed surface needs different care to preserve its color.

How to store a cut avocado so it doesn’t brown as quickly

Apply lemon juice to the exposed flesh and place plastic wrap directly over the cut surface . By staying in contact with the flesh, the plastic wrap reduces exposure to air.

The commission explains that the flesh darkens when it comes into contact with oxygen, a process known as oxidation. The lemon juice and plastic wrap help slow that color change.