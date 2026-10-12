The University of Georgia Extension (UGA) recommends a homemade mixture for cleaning glass: one quarter cup of white vinegar, one tablespoon of cornstarch, and one quarter gallon of warm water. The mixture is applied to the glass and then wiped off.

The recipe appears in a cleaning guide from the University of Georgia as a glass cleaner designed to leave the glass streak-free. Mississippi State University also reproduces the preparation and notes that it was adapted from UGA’s guide.

What the mixture contains and how to prepare it

The ingredients are one quarter cup of white vinegar, one tablespoon of cornstarch, and one quarter gallon of warm water, which is equivalent to about four cups or about 946 milliliters. They are mixed and placed in a spray bottle.

The Mississippi State University guide (MSU Extension), adapted from UGA’s, gives the same proportion and allows it to be applied with a sponge or with a spray bottle.

How to apply it to glass

UGA recommends applying the mixture with a spray bottle and, to get a lint-free result, drying the glass with crumpled newspaper and polishing it until it shines. MSU gives the same instructions.

It is best to test it first in a not easily visible spot to see how it turns out and it clarifies that window screens are cleaned separately, with a brush and detergent.

How to clean glass to avoid streaks and achieve a shiny finish

After spraying the preparation on the glass, UGA recommends removing it with crumpled newspaper and finishing by polishing the surface. The guide presents this procedure as part of the preparation to achieve streak-free glass, so the method of application is as important as the mixture.

The procedure can be repeated by sections of the window to work more evenly and avoid the mixture drying before it is removed.