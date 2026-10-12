White vinegar is one of the products most used in home cleaning tricks, and in laundry it has specific uses that are worth knowing.

Used properly, it works as a natural fabric softener and helps remove odors. However, if used incorrectly, it can damage certain garments or combine dangerously with other products.

Adding white vinegar to the washing machine: what it’s for

Distilled white vinegar has a mild acidity that, in the washing machine, provides several benefits:

Softens fabrics: it acts as a natural softener and helps leave clothes less rough, in addition to reducing static electricity .

Removes odors: it is effective at neutralizing persistent odors, such as that of towels with a musty smell or clothes stored for a long time.

Helps with certain stains: thanks to its acidity, it helps loosen stains of a “low-acid” origin, such as coffee, tea, or wine.

Keeps the appliance maintained: run through an empty cycle, it helps prevent limescale buildup, especially in hard-water areas.

Vinegar is not a disinfectant and does not replace sanitizing products. It is useful for softening, deodorizing, and cleaning residue, not for eliminating germs.

How much to use and where to put it

The most common and safe way to use it is:

Amount: about half a cup of distilled white vinegar.

Where: in the rinse cycle or in the fabric softener compartment (never together with the detergent at the same time).

Frequency: every few washes is enough; it does not need to be used in every load.

Mistakes to avoid

Here is the part that matters most to avoid damaging clothes or creating a risk at home: