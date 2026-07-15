More people are replacing traditional deodorants with alum stone, a natural mineral that has gained attention for its antibacterial properties and long-lasting use. Unlike conventional deodorants, it works by targeting the bacteria that cause unpleasant odors instead of masking them with fragrance.

Known as potassium alum, this mineral has been used for centuries in personal care and is now trending again among people looking for simple, fragrance-free alternatives. However, experts point out that it is not a true antiperspirant, meaning it does not stop sweating or block sweat glands.

What is alum stone and why are more people using it?

Alum stone is a mineral crystal made from potassium alum. When applied to damp skin, it leaves an invisible mineral layer that helps prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria while allowing the skin to sweat naturally.

Some of the reasons behind its growing popularity include:

Its natural antibacterial properties

It is fragrance-free and suitable for many people with sensitive skin.

It does not leave stains on clothing.

A single stone can last for several months with regular use.

Known as potassium alum, this mineral has been used for centuries in personal care.

How to use alum stone as a deodorant

Using alum stone is simple and only takes a few steps:

Wash and dry your underarms. Wet the alum stone with clean water. Gently rub it over the skin for a few seconds. Let the area air dry before getting dressed. Rinse the stone and allow it to dry before storing it.

Although many people choose alum stone as a deodorant alternative, it helps control body odor but does not reduce perspiration. Those looking to minimize sweating may still prefer a traditional antiperspirant.